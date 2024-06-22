Historic Collinsville Hosts 19th Century Family Field Day and Picnic on July 13th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville in rural Montgomery County has announced its special “Second Saturday” event for the month of July. Family Field Day and Picnic will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2024, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The Family Field Day and Picnic event allows visitors to experience games and activities popular in the 19th century. Guests will be able to compete in friendly outdoor games of Tug-o-War, horseshoe pitching, sack races and more.

They can also play checkers, dominoes or other period games. Visitors are welcome to bring a lunch and enjoy eating on the grounds, play the day away, and make memories!

More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com.

In addition to special activities, visitors can tour the newly opened Weakley House Museum, which was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm.

The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s. The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts and more.

Note: Historic Collinsville will be open for general admission on July 4th, with regular hours from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Second Saturdays at Historic Collinsville

New in 2024, visitors can enjoy special activities on “Second Saturdays” at Historic Collinsville every month throughout the season. Each event features a unique theme, from gardening and quilting to history and art.

Tentative schedule (subject to change):

• July 13th: Family Field Day and Picnic

• Aug. 10th: Quilt Show and Tell

• Sept. 14th: Storytelling by Day and by Night

• Oct. 12th: Create at Collinsville

• Nov. 9th: Let’s Talk Turkey

• Dec. 14th: An 1860s Christmas

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville’s season runs now through November 9th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Closed on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open on other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.