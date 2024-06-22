Marsha Blackburn Shreds President Joe Biden’s Unconstitutional Amnesty Plan for Illegal Immigrants

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to President Joe Biden pressuring him to reverse his unconstitutional ‘Parole in Place’ policy, which would grant legal status to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants whose spouses are United States citizens.

Joe Biden Plans to Make Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Legal

“I write today to express my deep concern regarding the constitutionality of your recently announced plan to grant legal status to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. Specifically, I have seen reports that you are considering implementing a so-called ‘Parole in Place’ policy, which would grant legal status to illegal immigrants whose spouses are United States citizens, so long as they have lived in the country for at least ten years.”

“Your plan would also offer work permits and deportation protections to these immigrants and—just as troubling—would provide a pathway to permanent legal status and United States citizenship. In total, this disastrous proposal could apply to an estimated 550,000 illegal immigrants.”

Joe Biden’s ‘Parole in Place’ Policy is Unconstitutional

“If implemented, this ‘Parole in Place’ policy would be plainly unconstitutional. As you well know, the Constitution vests the executive with the power to enforce our immigration laws, not to craft them unilaterally. Specifically, the Constitution states that the President ‘shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.’”

“If you move forward with implementing this disastrous proposal that alters the legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants without congressional approval, you would be flouting congressional authority in direct contravention of the Constitution’s separation of powers.”

Joe Biden Ignores the Constitution to Further His Reckless, Open-Border Agenda

“Your proposed executive action would entirely fail to address our country’s immigration crisis. Over ten million illegal immigrants have entered our country since you took office, including 362 individuals on the terrorist watchlist; 1.8 million immigrants—so-called known ‘gotaways’—have evaded border patrol’s detection; and 1.3 million migrants have been encountered at our southern border in this fiscal year alone…”

“Instead of ignoring our Constitution to achieve your open border policy goals, I urge you to change course and use the tools Congress has given you to secure our southern border, deport those who do not belong in the United States, and address the humanitarian and national security crisis that your reckless immigration policies have created.”

Click here to view the full letter.