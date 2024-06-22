Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance to Open Expanded Clarksville Clinic in July

Clarksville, TN – Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce that their new and expanded Clarksville clinic will open Monday, July 15th, 2024.

TOA has been a trusted member of the Clarksville community for many years, and this expansion reflects its ongoing commitment to providing access to expert orthopedic sub-specialty care.

“We are excited to expand our services in Clarksville, to better serve the orthopedic needs of this growing community,” said Rob Simmons, CEO of Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance. “Our new facility is designed with the capability to expand on both sides, anticipating the future growth we foresee in Clarksville.”

The new 28,000-square-foot facility, located at 1000 South Gateway Boulevard, Clarksville, TN, 37043, is designed to meet the diverse needs of patients with a comprehensive range of services under one roof. TOA Clarksville features an orthopedic clinic and urgent care, physical therapy, imaging services, and specialized sports performance training for both individuals and groups.

Key Features of the New Clarksville Facility

Orthopedic Clinic and Urgent Care: Walk-in availability seven days a week for acute orthopedic injuries that cannot wait.

Walk-in availability seven days a week for acute orthopedic injuries that cannot wait. Physical Therapy: Direct access to personalized rehabilitation plans to enhance mobility, reduce pain, and improve overall physical function for patients recovering from injuries or surgeries.

Direct access to personalized rehabilitation plans to enhance mobility, reduce pain, and improve overall physical function for patients recovering from injuries or surgeries. Imaging Services: Advanced imaging capabilities, including X-rays and MRI, to provide accurate diagnoses and support effective treatment plans.

Advanced imaging capabilities, including X-rays and MRI, to provide accurate diagnoses and support effective treatment plans. Sports Performance Training: A specialized program designed to enhance athletic performance and provide tailored training solutions for athletes at all levels.

“Our goal is to deliver the highest standard of orthopedic care and support to our patients, and this new location will allow us to provide an even greater range of services. Whether it’s urgent care, rehabilitation, or performance training, our team of experts is dedicated to helping the Clarksville community stay active and healthy,” said Kurtis Kowalski, M.D.

TOA’s new Clarksville facility is located at 1000 South Gateway Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37043. All physicians and services previously based at the 141 Hillcrest Drive location will move to the new facility.

For more information about the new Clarksville facility or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://toa.com/locations/clarksville or call 931.552.4340.

About Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) was established in 1926 and is the largest and most comprehensive orthopedic practice in Tennessee. TOA’s physicians include over 100 nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who specialize in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.

TOA offers its valued patients the convenience of 27 locations, 11 of which include urgent care facilities, and a full array of treatment and diagnostic imaging services including physical therapy, hand therapy, MRI, and durable medical equipment. TOA also provides specialized sports performance training for teams and individuals at their Sports Performance Centers.

TOA is proud to cover more high school and college sports teams than any group in the state of Tennessee. For more information, visit www.toa.com.