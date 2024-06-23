Austin Peay State University Biology professor Mollie Cashner receives APSU’s first fully-endowed CoSTEM grant

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (CoSTEM) has recognized Dr. Mollie Cashner, an associate professor in the Department of Biology, as the first recipient of the Susan Ford Endowment for Ichthyology Research.

This groundbreaking endowment, the first of its kind in the college, supports the research of diverse faculty members who specialize in the study of fishes and was named after trailblazing biologist Susan Ford.

“Dr. Ford built an entire career as a woman scientist in the field of aquatic biology,” Cashner said. “I am honored to be a recipient of this endowment, and it’s been very helpful in meeting needs that are hard to get big funding grants for. It allows me to attend conferences, do research and write papers and manuscripts that will lead to larger grants and projects.”

Cashner has already begun using the endowment for research, acquiring a laptop to use with her lab’s OceanOptics spectrophotometer to take spectral readings in the field, procuring large breeder tanks for lab projects, and purchasing animals for a thesis student working with minnows.

Thanks to the funds, she has also been able to attend conferences such as the Southeastern Fishes Council and the annual Joint Meeting of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists, where she can share her results, communicate with other experts in the field and develop future research goals. Her work not only contributes to the scientific community but also provides valuable learning opportunities for APSU students interested in pursuing careers in ichthyology and related fields.

The Susan Ford Endowment for Ichthyology Research is a testament to APSU’s commitment to fostering diversity and excellence in the sciences. The endowment aims to serve as a model for future benefactors looking to support the groundbreaking work of diverse faculty members in the APSU College of STEM and beyond.

For more information about the Susan Ford Endowment or Cashner’s research, please contact Cashner at cashnerm@apsu.edu.