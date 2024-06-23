Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 23th–27th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a hot week ahead with intermittent chances of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-90s, with heat index values making it feel even hotter. Stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, primarily between 2:00pm and 4:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 93, and heat index values could reach as high as 101. The west-southwest wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

It will be mostly clear Sunday night, with a low around 70 and a west wind becoming calm in the evening.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 94 and heat index values as high as 98. There will be a calm wind, turning north at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

It will be mostly clear, with a low around 71 on Monday night and a north wind becoming calm.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday after 1:00pm. The weather will be sunny and hot, with a high near 99 and a calm wind becoming south-southwest at around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday night also has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 74 and a west-southwest wind becoming calm.

Wednesday will have a higher chance of precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 91 and a west-southwest wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am on Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 70. The west wind will become calm in the evening.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 91, and Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 69.

As the week progresses, ensure you stay hydrated and seek shade during peak heat hours. Keep an eye on Clarksville Online for the latest weather forecasts, especially if you have outdoor plans, as some days are more likely to have storms.