Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to provide Free Summer FAFSA Outreach July 11th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) announces that there are three remaining workshops for families to receive help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

School leaders will help students understand the FAFSA process, answer questions regarding the application, and assist with the next steps on July 11th, 2024.

Confusion surrounding the FAFSA application process is one of the most common reasons students do not fill out the forms. School leaders encourage all CMCSS Seniors to complete the application to learn about any available aid. Many colleges, universities, and technical schools require completion of the FAFSA as part of the admission process, whether students qualify or not.

CMCSS has several helpful resources for families who may have questions or need additional assistance understanding the application process.

There are major changes and improvements to the 2024-2025 FAFSA form. Families can find information from studentaid.gov concerning the new 2024-2025 FAFSA.

For families who may have questions or need additional assistance understanding the application process, CMCSS has several helpful resources.

The Details

Three Locations Available:

Central Services South (1312 Highway 48) from 8:00am – noon

Northwest High School Cafeteria (800 Lafayette Road) from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

West Creek High School Library (1210 West Creek Coyote Trail) from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

Help for Families

Email Helpline: Parents and students can email FAFSA@cmcss.net, where they will be connected with Becky Padgett, Leslie Parreco, and Chris Pugh for help and guidance.

Text Helpline: Students and parents can text FAFSA to 335577 to receive mobile support from “Get Schooled.” The mobile program assists students with a variety of services.

NSCC FAFSA Parent Night Info

Video Tutorials: Assistance is available from collegefortn.org with a video instructional series.

Prior to Filling out the FAFSA: How to Create an FSA ID

Antes de completar la FAFSA 2024-2025: Cómo crear una FAFSA ID

Part 1: Introduction to the 2024-2025 FAFSA Student Application

Part 2: Student Personal Circumstances

Part 3: Student Demographics

Part 4: Student Financials & Colleges

Part 5: Parent Application

Part 6: Parent Demographics

Email Support: Families can receive support from the state FAFSA support team (FAFSA.Help@tn.gov) or the CMCSS FAFSA support team (Fafsa@cmcss.net.)