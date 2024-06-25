93.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is searching for Missing Person Tara Acuff
News

Clarksville Police Department is searching for Missing Person Tara Acuff

News Staff
By News Staff
Tara Acuff
Tara Acuff

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Tara Acuff (black female) from Terra Haute, IN.

Tara was last seen at the Country Inn and Suites, 3075 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, on June 23rd, 2024, at approximately 8:47am.

She was wearing an orange dress with a wide-brim hat and was seen on video camera exiting the hotel and getting into what appears to be a smaller, dark color, two-door pickup truck.

Everything appears that Ms. Acuff left of her own free will and was not in distress.

If anyone sees Tara or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

Previous article
Tennessee Department of Transportation Resumes Project Milkweed Orders, Celebrates Pollinator Week
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online