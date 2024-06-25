Clarksville Police Department is searching for Missing Person Tara Acuff

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Tara Acuff (black female) from Terra Haute, IN.

Tara was last seen at the Country Inn and Suites, 3075 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, on June 23rd, 2024, at approximately 8:47am.

She was wearing an orange dress with a wide-brim hat and was seen on video camera exiting the hotel and getting into what appears to be a smaller, dark color, two-door pickup truck.

Everything appears that Ms. Acuff left of her own free will and was not in distress.

If anyone sees Tara or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.