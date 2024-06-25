87.9 F
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Downtown Commons Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Kidpalooza Extravaganza

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Downtown Commons celebrated its 6th anniversary with a bang, hosting its annual birthday party, Kidpalooza, which drew families from across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Elizabeth Quintin and her team at Downtown Commons extended an open invitation to the community, urging, “Bring the whole family. We will have inflatable obstacle courses, interactive inflatables, a balloon artist, lawn games and more.”

The event enjoyed perfect weather, adding to the festive atmosphere. Families were treated to a variety of activities, including inflatable obstacle courses and interactive inflatables. A balloon artist delighted the children, while lawn games kept everyone entertained. Food trucks were also on hand, offering a variety of treats to the attendees.

Downtown Commons is known for its year-round schedule of free, family-friendly events, which include concerts, movie nights, and other engaging activities. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.downtowncommons.org

Photo Gallery

 

APSU’s Full Spectrum Learning Program empowers Students with Autism
Clarksville Police Department requests help from the public to Identify Person of Interest
Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

