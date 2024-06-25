Leadership Middle Tennessee holds Commencement for Class of 2024

Nashville, TN – Leadership Middle Tennessee (LMT) celebrated the commencement of their Class of 2024 on Tuesday, June 18th at the Adventure Science Center.

The celebration was the culmination of an 11-month program where class members attended a session each month in one of 10 Middle Tennessee counties to gain a greater understanding of critical issues in the region, learning through interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue, behind-the scenes visits, and experiential adventures.

Each year, the class is composed of outstanding business and community leaders from the 10-county Middle Tennessee region, including Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Sumner County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

The 2024 class members are listed below by county.

Cheatham County:

Bill Anderson, Nabholz Construction Corporation

Archibold Marowa, Hiscall Inc.

Davidson County:

Gavin Baxter, JE Dunn Construction

Raquel Beck, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Paige Bernick, Lewis Thomason PC

Phillip Branch, Merrill Lynch

Suzannah Gills, Turner Construction Company

Harry Perret, The Oak Tree Advisors

Selina Staub, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Lindsay Youngbauer, Woodmont Investment Counsel

Dickson County

Stacey Levine, Healthy Parks Healthy Person

Sommer Pearson, Dickson Arts Council

Maury County



Wesley Bryant, Parks, Bryant, & Snyder PLLC

Michael Franks, TriStar Bank

Travis Growth, Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance

Montgomery County



Curtis Glenn, Clarksville Police Department

Robert Huffman, Nova Technologies

Rylan Kean, Millan Enterprises LLC

Cheryl Lankford, Legends Bank

Erin Yow, Hilldale Christian Child Care Center

Robertson County



Mandy Christenson, White House Area Chamber of Commerce

Keifus Malone, Owens Corning

Adele Watts, The Springfield Woolen Mills/Southern States Construction

Rutherford County



Colleen Dudley, Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee

Charles Frazier, Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier

Chad Hill, Volunteer State Bank

Janet Kincherlow, Martin-Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Lori Williams, Middle Tennessee Electric

Sumner County



John Isbell, Sumner County Government

Wendy Navarro, Navarro Creative Group

Ray Tate, FirstBank

Jordan Woodruff, Cumberland Capital Partners

Williamson County



A.J. Bahou, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Kel McDowell, Williamson Inc.

Doris McMillan, New Hope Academy

Jennifer Shepard, InsBank

Kevin Townsel, City of Franklin

Wilson County



Chris Crowell, Liberty State Bank

Ray Render, The Office of Congressman John Rose

Lauren Smith, Charis Health Center

Courtney Wheeler, Cumberland University.

At Large: Heather Bay, Direct Flight Solutions LLC.

Members of the 2025 class will be announced in August.