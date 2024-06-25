Leadership Middle Tennessee holds Commencement for Class of 2024

Nashville, TN – Leadership Middle Tennessee (LMT) celebrated the commencement of their Class of 2024 on Tuesday, June 18th at the Adventure Science Center.
The celebration was the culmination of an 11-month program where class members attended a session each month in one of 10 Middle Tennessee counties to gain a greater understanding of critical issues in the region, learning through interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue, behind-the scenes visits, and experiential adventures.
Each year, the class is composed of outstanding business and community leaders from the 10-county Middle Tennessee region, including Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Sumner County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.
The 2024 class members are listed below by county.
Cheatham County:
- Bill Anderson, Nabholz Construction Corporation
- Archibold Marowa, Hiscall Inc.
Davidson County:
- Gavin Baxter, JE Dunn Construction
- Raquel Beck, Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Paige Bernick, Lewis Thomason PC
- Phillip Branch, Merrill Lynch
- Suzannah Gills, Turner Construction Company
- Harry Perret, The Oak Tree Advisors
- Selina Staub, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Lindsay Youngbauer, Woodmont Investment Counsel
Dickson County
- Stacey Levine, Healthy Parks Healthy Person
- Sommer Pearson, Dickson Arts Council
Maury County
- Wesley Bryant, Parks, Bryant, & Snyder PLLC
- Michael Franks, TriStar Bank
- Travis Growth, Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance
Montgomery County
- Curtis Glenn, Clarksville Police Department
- Robert Huffman, Nova Technologies
- Rylan Kean, Millan Enterprises LLC
- Cheryl Lankford, Legends Bank
- Erin Yow, Hilldale Christian Child Care Center
Robertson County
- Mandy Christenson, White House Area Chamber of Commerce
- Keifus Malone, Owens Corning
- Adele Watts, The Springfield Woolen Mills/Southern States Construction
Rutherford County
- Colleen Dudley, Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee
- Charles Frazier, Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier
- Chad Hill, Volunteer State Bank
- Janet Kincherlow, Martin-Urban League of Middle Tennessee
- Lori Williams, Middle Tennessee Electric
Sumner County
- John Isbell, Sumner County Government
- Wendy Navarro, Navarro Creative Group
- Ray Tate, FirstBank
- Jordan Woodruff, Cumberland Capital Partners
Williamson County
- A.J. Bahou, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Kel McDowell, Williamson Inc.
- Doris McMillan, New Hope Academy
- Jennifer Shepard, InsBank
- Kevin Townsel, City of Franklin
Wilson County
- Chris Crowell, Liberty State Bank
- Ray Render, The Office of Congressman John Rose
- Lauren Smith, Charis Health Center
- Courtney Wheeler, Cumberland University.