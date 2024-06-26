79.9 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Paradise Hill Road area wide water outage expanded to new areas

By News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports the water outage on Paradise Hill Road due to water valve replacement work has expanded to include the following areas.

Paradise Hill Road from Boillin Lane to Highway Drive, Highway Drive, and East Happy Hollow Road from Paradise Hill Road to Mosrose Road.

The water valve repair work is on schedule to be finished and water service restored by 5:30am on Thursday, June 27th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

