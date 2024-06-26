Clarksville Police Department has Seventeen Officers Graduate Police Academy at Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy

Clarksville, TN – On June 6th, 2024, seventeen officers with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) graduated from the nine-week Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA).

Four officers with CPD distinguished themselves and received honors for their achievements while training at Walters State.

Officer Ryan Anderson: Class President for Class 132 and recipient of the David Purkey Leadership Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership skills during the academy.

Officer Seara Brooks received the Academic Achievement Award. This award is given to the cadet with the highest grade point average throughout the academy. Twelve tests are administered during the academy, covering all aspects of learning. Officer Brooks had an overall GPA of above 98.54%.

Officer Brian Corcoran received the Top Gun Award for Firearms.

Officer Seth Walters received the Best Athlete Award. This award is presented to the cadet who has performed highly on all the academy’s five physical tests (1.5-mile run, 300m sprint, Max push-ups in 1 min, Max sit-ups in 1 min, and the Obstacle Course).

Officer Walters also voluntarily participated in the National Tactical Officers Association Physical Fitness Qualification Test. Walters was one of four graduating officers who volunteered to take this extremely rigorous test and obtained a 53/50 score.

According to the NTOA, “Operators who successfully max the PFQ test with 50 points will have their name and agency recognized in The Tactical Edge Magazine”.

For more information regarding the PFQ testing requirements, www.ntoa.org/pfq/.

The recently graduated officers will complete their post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTOs). The FTO program consists of three (3) phases lasting fourteen (14) weeks. After successfully completing the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.