79.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 27, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on Wilma Rudolph...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 5:05pm at 2166 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (Dominos Pizza).

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and one southbound, one northbound, and the middle (continuous left turn lane) are all blocked. The female motorcyclist is being transferred to Skyline Medical Center via ambulance due to the weather. The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

FACT Investigators are en route to the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

No other information is available for release at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656 Ext. 5367.

Previous article
Montgomery County Offices to close for Independence Day
Next article
Clarksville Police Department releases update to Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online