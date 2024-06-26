Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries that occurred at approximately 5:05pm at 2166 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (Dominos Pizza).

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and one southbound, one northbound, and the middle (continuous left turn lane) are all blocked. The female motorcyclist is being transferred to Skyline Medical Center via ambulance due to the weather. The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

FACT Investigators are en route to the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

No other information is available for release at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656 Ext. 5367.