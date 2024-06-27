Austin Peay State University has Nine Student Athletes Earn CSC Academic All-District At-Large Team Honors

Greenwood, IN – Nine Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams.

Jakob Falk Schollert, Reece Britt, and Daniel Love of the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team were named to the CSC Men’s At-Large Team. Erica Scutt, Maggie Glass, and Kaley Campbell of the women’s golf team and Kelsey Mead, Mikayla Powell, and Riley Marshall of the beach volleyball team were named to the CSC Women’s At-Large Team.

Now a two-time Austin Peay State University graduate, Mead earned a Master’s in Marketing Communication this spring after earning a Bachelor’s in Sports Communication in 2023 – both with a 4.0 GPA. The all-time winningest player in Austin Peay State University beach volleyball history, Mead finished her career in the sand 69-34 and now earns her fourth CSC Academic All-District honor – two in both indoor and beach play.

A Leadership major with a 4.0 GPA in her master’s program, Powell finished her beach career with a 53-35 record after posting a 14-15 mark in the sand last season. The Overland Park, Kansas native now is a two-time CSC Academic All-District selection after last winning the honor in 2022.

A Healthcare Administration major with a 4.0 GPA, Marshall went 15-15 during her lone season as a Governor, with a 7-1 record from the No. 4 court.

A management major with a 3.94 GPA, Love played in all 12 events and carded a 74.29 stroke average. Love tallied 19 counting scores in 30 rounds played while shooting two rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par. This is Love’s second selection to the CSC Academic All-District Team.

A Third Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference and ASUN All-Academic Team selection, Falk Schollert is a marketing major with a 3.62 GPA and led the Governors with a 72.61 stroke average last season. Falk Schollert recorded a counting score in all 31 rounds he played while carding six rounds in the 60s and a team-leading 13 rounds at even or under par. This is Falk Schollert’s second selection to the CSC Academic All-District Team.

A communications major with a 3.61 GPA, Britt posted a 72.62 stroke average with a low round of 66 last season. Britt carded 26 counting scores in 29 rounds played while tallying a team-best seven rounds in the 60s and 12 rounds at even or under par. This is Britt’s second selection to the CSC Academic All-District Team.

A marketing major with a 3.96 GPA, Scutt earned First Team All-ASUN honors after leading the Governors with a 73.35 stroke average. Scutt led the Govs with four rounds in the 60s and 13 rounds at even or under par while recording a team-best 29 counting scores in 31 rounds played. This is Scutt’s second selection to the CSC Academic All-District Team.

Glass is a marketing major with a 3.95 GPA and carded a 76.55 stroke average while playing in all 12 events last season. Glass totaled 21 counting scores in 31 rounds played while shooting even or under par three times.

A kinesiology major with a 3.82 GPA, Campbell recorded a 76.19 stroke average last season. Campbell tallied 24 counting scores in 31 rounds played while shooting one round in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par. This is Campbell’s second selection to the CSC Academic All-District Team.

The 2024 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 16th (women) and June 17 (men).