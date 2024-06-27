Celebrate July 3rd Fireworks at Skyline 500 Bar’s Firecracker Feast

Clarksville, TN – The best place in town to enjoy Clarksville’s July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza is at Skyline 500 Bar!

This is your chance to enjoy a delicious all-you-can-eat Summertime Cookout and live music by Chris Monhollen while taking in the area’s best fireworks show in style on the Skyline 500 balcony.

Tickets are priced at $50.00 for adults and $20.00 for children. Each adult ticket includes two drink tickets, while kids can enjoy unlimited sodas. The event promises a festive atmosphere with live music complementing the spectacular view of the fireworks.

Tickets are limited and available now at Firecracker Feast Ticket Order. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with great food, drinks, and entertainment.

Skyline 500 Bar is located within Shelby’s Trio at 304 North Second Street in Clarksville, Tennessee. Ensure your Independence Day is memorable by securing your spot at the Firecracker Feast.