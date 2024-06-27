Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans section of Providence Boulevard water outage, lane closure planned for water main repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main leak repair work on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 at 9:00pm that will cause a water outage and low water pressure on Providence Boulevard from Peachers Mill Road to Sinclair Drive.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity during the work.

Approximately 150 feet of the westbound lane will be closed near the intersection of Shelby Street and Providence Boulevard starting at 8:00pm. Alternating traffic lanes will be established to avoid the work zone and motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane opened by approximately 5:30am on Friday, June 28th.

