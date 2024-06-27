Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 27th – July 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of sun, clouds, and a chance of showers. Let’s dive into the details.

It will be partly sunny on Thursday, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. The northeast wind will be around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Mostly clear skies are forecasted Thursday night, with a low around 66. The wind will be out of the Northeast at around 5 mph.

Friday will start with mostly sunny skies, with temperatures climbing near 91°F. Keep in mind that the heat index could reach as high as 99°F. The wind will be light, initially from the east and later shifting to the south in the afternoon.

As the sun sets, expect partly cloudy conditions Friday night. The low temperature will be around 74°F, with a calm wind becoming southward after midnight.

Saturday brings a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 PM. Despite the potential rain, it will be mostly sunny, and the high temperature will reach 94°F. The southwest wind will be between 5 to 10 mph (8 to 16 km/h), and the chance of precipitation is 20%.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the low temperature will be around 74°F. Expect a west-southwest wind around 5 mph (8 km/h), becoming calm later in the evening.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 87°F, and the wind from the north-northwest will range between 5 to 10 mph (8 to 16 km/h).

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with the temperature dropping to around 63°F. The wind will be light from the north.

Start your week with plenty of sunshine! Monday’s high temperature will be near 85°F.

Monday night remains mostly clear, with a low of around 63°F.

Remember to stay weather-aware and enjoy your weekend!

Please note that weather conditions can change, so it’s always a good idea to check Clarksville Online for updates closer to the weekend.