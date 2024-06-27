Clarksville Police Department releases name of Fatality Hit and Run Crash on Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Fatal Crash Investigators, along with CPD’s Intelligence Unit, worked diligently to identify and locate the non-contact vehicle involved in the fatality crash that occurred on June 16th at approximately 7:50pm on Peachers Mill Road.

47-year-old Huey Johnson of Clarksville died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Initial information from witnesses stated that the second vehicle involved was a red Ford Focus. The investigation proved that the second vehicle was a maroon Kia K5, and Investigators located that vehicle and interviewed the driver on Monday, June 24th, 2024.

Investigators are working with the District Attorney’s office regarding possible charges in this case. This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656 ext. 5665.