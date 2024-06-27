Clarksville Police Remind Citizens of Fireworks Ordinance for Safe July 4th Celebrations

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPC) wants to ensure that citizens are aware of the City of Clarksville Ordinance Section 10-218. Fireworks are unlawful to explode.

Safety is of the utmost importance, along with compliance with the ordinance, which stipulates the following:

Fireworks may be exploded, fired, shot, or set off inside the city corporate limits from July 1st through July 5th, between 6:00pm and 10:00pm.

Juveniles under the age of sixteen (16) years old must be under the direct supervision of an adult of at least eighteen (18) years of age.

It is illegal to ignite, discharge, or throw any fireworks within any city park, recreational facility, or property. This also applies to individuals within a motor vehicle, from a motor vehicle, or at a motor vehicle, or near any person, or group of people, or at any building, home, or facility, whether occupied or not.

Any sworn officer of the Clarksville Police Department shall have the authority to issue citations alleging a violation of any part of this section and citing violators to city court. Upon a finding that a violation has been committed, the city court shall impose a fine of fifty dollars ($50.00) and court costs.

Click for Ordinance

Please be responsible, be smart, and enjoy the holidays.