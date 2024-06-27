Four Shows Remain for 9 to 5: The Musical at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Been tied up lately? Don’t worry, you still have four more chances to catch 9 to 5: The Musical at the Roxy Regional Theatre!
If you have yet to experience 9 to 5: The Musical, this week brings your final four chances to Rediscover Your Voice with our final show of Season 41. Tickets are going quickly, so don’t wait to make your reservations — and remember to take advantage of our discounts!
- Thursday, June 27th at 7:00pm
- Friday, June 28th at 7:00pm
- Saturday, June 29th at 2:00pm
- Saturday, June 29th at 7:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)
Featuring the music of Dolly Parton and based on the hit 1980 comedy film, 9 to 5: The Musical is set in the late 1970s, when three female coworkers are pushed to the boiling point and concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet (Victoria Wolfe), Judy (Rachel Lind) and Doralee (Dana Cullinane) live out their wildest fantasy — giving their boss the boot! While their boss Franklin Hart (Travis Ulrich) remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.
Directed by Leigh Martha Klinger with choreography by Nikki Ahlf Holladay and music direction by Austin Shaw, 9 to 5: The Musical also features Ashley Birnbaum, Peyton Ellis, Sebastian Fenton, David Graham, Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Jared Ivey, Beth Kirby, Faith Konty, Michael Richards, Nicolas Sperandeo, Alex Vanburen, Caleb Crosby and Cooper Maurer.
Produced in part through the generous support of David Magers & Stephanie Taylor, Stacey Streetman, and Larry & Barbara Goolsby, 9 to 5: The Musical is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, and based on the Twentieth Century Fox film. 9 to 5: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).
Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).
Please note: This production contains fog effects, gunshot sound effects, flashing lights, and adult themes and situations which may not be suitable for all audiences.