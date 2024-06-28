APSU to host FAFSA completion event to help families secure financial aid

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host a FAFSA completion event from 5:30pm-7:30pm on Tuesday, July 9th, to help students and families navigate their 2024-25 financial aid applications.

The event is open to all students, regardless of where they plan to attend college. APSU students who attend will receive guaranteed award estimates for the Fall 2024 semester; if their final FAFSA awards differ, Austin Peay will honor the higher financial award.

Attendees will work one-on-one with financial aid experts from Austin Peay State University, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC), and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) to complete their FAFSA applications.

The event will have free food and raffle prizes, including a TV, laptop, AirPods and a mini fridge.

Families can register for the event on Austin Peay State University’s FAFSA Simplification website.

The event will be in the ballroom on the top floor of the APSU Morgan University Center. Families should park in Austin Peay State University Lot 40 at the intersection of Drane and College streets.

Since the redesigned FAFSA was launched in January, many students have faced challenges submitting their applications. The Austin Peay State University event is part of THEC’s “TN FAFSA Frenzy” initiative to help students and families navigate the FAFSA application process and secure their financial aid.

For more information, contact the APSU Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships at 931.221.7907 or sfao@apsu.edu. For announcements about other FAFSA completion events and resources, visit CollegeforTN.org/FAFSA or call 800-342-1663.