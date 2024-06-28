90.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 28, 2024
Clarksville Police Department requests help finding Runaway Juvenile Darriean Botello

Darriean Botello
Darriean Botello

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Darriean Botello, (black male). He was last seen on June 26th, 2024, at approximately 11:43am on Magnolia Drive.

Darriean is 6’0” tall, weighs, approximately 188 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing black sweatpants, a white shirt, white shoes, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Gibbons at 931.648.0656, ext. 5737.

