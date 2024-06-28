F&M Bank Appoints Alecia Spencer as New Branch Manager at St. Bethlehem location in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank is pleased to announce Alecia Spencer’s appointment as Branch Manager of its St. Bethlehem, Clarksville, Tennessee, location.

Spencer came to Clarksville, TN, from Vero Beach, FL, where she began her career in banking. Alecia moved her family to Clarksville after randomly selecting it from a map in 2020.

She credits our charming downtown with successfully attracting her to the Volunteer State. F&M Bank is grateful to be the beneficiary of this spontaneous move and her extensive experience in the banking profession.

Spencer has spent over 17 years working in all aspects of banking. Starting as a teller, she ascended to Head Teller, Personal Banker, and Assistant Branch Manager positions.

Additionally, Spencer has extensive knowledge of monthly bank auditing, executing many herself. Her experience is invaluable to F&M, making her promotion to Branch Manager of our St. Bethlehem branch an obvious choice.

Over her years of experience at F&M and other financial institutions, Spencer has proven herself to be a wealth of knowledge and a distinguished leader in her management positions. F&M values her industry experience and her respected leadership in her career and the community. Spencer states, “I am honored to be the branch manager of the St. Bethlehem team, and I will strive to be a great leader and representative of F&M. I look forward to growing in this position and with this team!”

With Spencer’s appointment as Branch Manager, F&M Bank is confident that the St. Bethlehem, Clarksville branch will be under strong leadership that will ensure the continued growth of the bank and the delivery of outstanding financial services to our Clarksville community. Please join us in congratulating Alecia Spencer as she enters this new role within F&M Bank.

Spencer is located at the St. Bethlehem, Clarksville location and can be reached at alecia.spencer@myfmbank.com or by phone at 931.905.7936.

