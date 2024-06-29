Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Fort Campbell DONSA, Independence Day Outpatient Services

Fort Campell, KY – In observance of the Independence Day federal holiday on Thursday, July 4th, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities on Friday, July 5th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a holiday/DONSA schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

July 2nd | Behavioral Health Services

The Department of Behavioral Health is scheduled for a team-building event in the afternoon of July 2nd. Soldiers desiring same day walk-in appointments on July 2nd after noon should go to the Multi-Disciplinary Behavioral Health Clinic located in BACH’s E Building.

Family Advocacy, Emergency Center Behavioral Health, Multi-Disciplinary Clinic, and Inpatient Behavioral Health services remain normal hours in the afternoon of July 2nd.

July 4th | Independence Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, Women’s Health Clinic, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed July 4th in observance of the Independence Day federal holiday.

July 5th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and operate on a DONSA schedule July 5th. Soldier Health Services will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home on the DONSA, July 5th.

BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory and behavioral health. Physical and occupational therapy are open until noon for scheduled appointments.

Epperly Dental Clinic, located at 3603 Indiana Avenue and 49th Street, will be open for dental sick calls. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270.798.3544.

July 8th | Byrd Family Medical Home Move

Patients assigned to Byrd Family Medical Home begin receiving their care within Air Assault Family Medical Home beginning July 8th. Previously assigned BFMH patients should receive a letter in the mail from the TRICARE East Region contractor, Humana Military, if your primary care manager changes.

Previous BFMH patients who wish to make a PCM change can do so by contacting Humana at 1.800.444.5445 or online at: www.humanamilitary.com. For questions and more information, you may contact BACH Patient Relations at 270.798.8718 or send an email to usarmy.campbell.medcom-bach.list.patient-advocates@health.mil.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Patients who typically receive their prescriptions at Byrd Pharmacy may use LaPointe Pharmacy or the Town Center Pharmacy July 5th.

Town Center Pharmacy will open normal business hours on Saturday, July 6th.

Pharmacy hours and services are available at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns, locate urgent care, and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can request appointments, review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

Learn more at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil