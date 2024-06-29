88.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory until later tonight

Extreme Heat

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery and most of Middle Tennessee. The advisory is in effect from noon until 8:00pm CT tonight.

Heat index values up to 108 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Bedford County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

