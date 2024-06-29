88.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 29, 2024
HomeNewsOver 130,000 Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire...
News

Over 130,000 Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Imported by Shenzhen Baseus Technology

News Staff
By News Staff
Recalled Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks
Recalled Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports certain model Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks are being recalled due to fire hazard.

Baseus has received 171 reports of incidents, including 132 reports of bulging or swelling batteries and 39 reports of fires, resulting in 13 burn injuries and about $20,000 in property damage.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks
 
Hazard: The lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
 
Remedy: Refund
 
Recall Date: June 27th, 2024
 
Units: About 132,000
 
 
Description: This recall involves Baseus power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06. Both PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 were offered in white, black, light blue, and light pink colors. Both models have a magnetic side that attaches to mobile phones with magnetic charging functionality. The model number is displayed on the magnetic side of the device, and “20W” is displayed on the non-magnetic side. Model PPCXM06 measures about 4 in. x 2-½ in. x 0.64 in., and model PPCXW06 measures about 4 in. x 2-½ in. x ½ in. Only power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 are part of this recall. Some power banks were listed on Amazon under the model number PPXCW06.
 
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
 
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Baseus power bank models, and contact Baseus for a full refund with proof of purchase, or a $36.00 cash refund without proof of purchase. Consumers will need to submit a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number to the firm’s recall registration page. Consumers without an order number will need to submit a photo of the power bank with their name and the date written in permanent marker. Baseus and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly. Consumers should dispose of the battery in accordance with local and state regulations.
 
 
Incidents/Injuries: Baseus has received 171 reports of incidents, including 132 reports of bulging or swelling batteries and 39 reports of fires, resulting in 13 burn injuries and about $20,000 in property damage.
 
Sold At: Online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com and Baseus.com from April 2022 through April 2024 for between $18.00 and $55.00.
 
Importer(s): Shenzhen Baseus Technology Co. Ltd., of China
 
Manufactured In: China
 
Recall number: 24-287
Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory until later tonight
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online