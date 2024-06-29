83.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 30, 2024
HomeNewsTennessee Bureau of Investigation looks into Shooting in Greenbrier
News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks into Shooting in Greenbrier

News Staff
By News Staff
Jalon Devon Smith
Jalon Devon Smith

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – At the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) special agents continue to investigate a Friday evening shooting incident involving an officer of the Greenbrier Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Candy Lane. An officer from the Greenbrier Police Department stopped a Nissan Maxima, but the driver fled and attempted to hit the officer after a female passenger exited the vehicle.

The officer fired upon the car, but it remains unclear, at the time of this release, whether the gunfire struck the car or the driver, as efforts to locate both remained ongoing at the time of this release.

As part of this ongoing investigation, TBI is asking for the public’s help to locate 22-year-old Jalon Devon Smith, who now faces charges in Friday evening’s incident. At the time of the incident, Smith was driving a blue 2009 Nissan Maxima with TN tag 550-BMRL.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts or the vehicle should contact 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Smith's Nissan Maxima
Smith’s Nissan Maxima

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Previous article
Understanding Obesity as a Lifelong Health Challenge
Next article
Marsha Blackburn Sends Letter to AG Garland Condemning Evisceration of American Judicial Process, Conviction of President Donald Trump
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online