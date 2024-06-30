83.6 F
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 30th – July 4th, 2024

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds this week, with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially as we approach Independence Day. Temperatures will fluctuate, starting with mild days before heating up midweek.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly before noon. Afterwards, the skies become sunny, and the high is near 88. The north-northwest wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be mostly clear Sunday night, with a low around 60 and a north wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will bring sunny skies and a high near 81, with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear skies are forecasted for Monday night, with temperatures dropping to around 59 and calm northeast winds in the evening.

Tuesday’s forecast is sunny with a high near 93. The east wind will turn south in the morning at around 5 mph.

Tuesday night will remain mostly clear with a low around 75 and a south wind of 5 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday after 1:00pm, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 94. The south-southwest wind will be around 10 mph.

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Wednesday night, partly cloudy skies, and a low around 74, with a south wind at 5 mph.

Independence Day will likely have showers and thunderstorms, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 91 and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Thursday night will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 73.

As we navigate the week, keep an eye on the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast, especially for outdoor plans around the Fourth of July, and enjoy the mix of warm and mild temperatures.

