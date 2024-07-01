Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf has Record Five Governors Earn WGCA All-American Scholar Honors

Coral Springs, FL – For the sixth time in program history, a program-record five Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golfers were among the 1,497 nationwide honorees to earn Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar honors for the 2023-24 year, the organization announced Monday.

Kady Foshaug (communication arts) earned her fourth-consecutive WGCA honor while Kaley Campbell (kinesiology), Maggie Glass (marketing), and Erica Scutt (marketing) all earned WGCA honors for the third straight academic year.

In addition, Jillian Breedlove (biology) earned her first career WGCA All-American Scholar honor. All five governors who earned WGCA honors have received this recognition each year of their collegiate careers.

With her fourth-career WGCA honor, Foshaug joins Catie Tucker (2007-11), Rachel Denton (2010-24), Meghan Mueller (2011-15), Jessica Cathey (2012-16), Anna Michelle Moore (2014-18), Ashton Goodley (2015-19), Taylor Goodley (2015-19), and Riley Cooper (2017-22) as the only Governors to earn the honors four times in a career.

“These ladies are the epitome of student-athletes,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “Not only are each one of them a top-notch competitor on the course, but they work equally as hard on their studies and make it a priority to excel in the classroom as well. I’m so proud of them and how they represent themselves and Austin Peay women’s golf.”

With five earning WGCA All-American honors this year, Austin Peay State University has had 64 total golfers earn these honors with at least one selection every year since 2005-06. The APSU Govs program record tying five WGCA All-American Scholar selections marks the second time they have matched that record under Combs.

The WGCA All-American Scholar Golf Teams recognize women’s college golf’s outstanding academic and athletic achievements. Recognized as having one of the highest standards for selection to these teams in college athletics, women’s golfers must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher (on a 4.00 scale) for the entirety of their collegiate career and have played in 50 percent of their school’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year – counting rounds as an individual and the conference tournament.

