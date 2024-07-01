City of Clarksville Dedicates ‘Mayor Don Trotter Highway’ to Honor Former Mayor

Clarksville, TN – One stretch of an important State Highway in Clarksville now honorably bears the name of former Clarksville Mayor Don Trotter.

House Resolution No. 104 of the 113th Tennessee General Assembly, sponsored by 68th District State Representative Curtis Johnson and 75th District State Representative Jeff Burkhart, officially designates “Mayor Don Trotter Highway.”

That specific segment is a portion of State Highway 374 (Warfield Boulevard), beginning at its intersection with Memorial Drive and ending at its intersection with Ted Crozier, Sr., Boulevard.

Former Mayor Trotter served a combined 16 years in the City of Clarksville’s highest office – from 1987-1998, and again from 2003-2006.

In Highway Dedication Ceremonies attended by former Mayor Trotter on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the City of Clarksville’s Crow Recreation Center on Richview Road, the official announcement was made, and the new signage, unveiled.

Former Mayor Trotter gratefully accepted the honor, deflecting part of the credit for his Mayoral career to those surrounding and supporting him during his time in office, as well as the current State Legislative Delegation, and current City of Clarksville officials led by Mayor Joe Pitts who wished to permanently honor the memory of his public service.

Former Mayor Trotter said he is grateful that the Highway now named in his honor will serve as lasting evidence to his family and the community that he was devoted to serving Clarksville, the City that he loves.

In the State House resolution, former Mayor Trotter is formally credited with being instrumental in the development of Clarksville’s riverfront through his establishment of the River District Commission.

The Resolution also states that former Mayor Trotter, “throughout his exemplary career … distinguished himself as a public-spirited citizen of the highest order and as an exceptional asset to his community …”

He is recognized in the Resolution as someone whose “remarkable success as a public servant and civic leader is directly attributable to his reliance on the time-honored values of hard work and common sense and his uncommon ability to work well with people from all walks of life.”

Mayor Pitts once served as former Mayor Trotter’s Chief of Staff, from 2002-2005. In his own remarks, Friday, Mayor Pitts said of former Mayor Trotter that his leadership launched a modern era of growth and prosperity in Clarksville.

Friday’s audience witnessing the Highway Dedication included current and former State and City Elected Officials and Department Heads, and members of former Mayor Trotter’s family.