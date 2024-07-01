Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 1st, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Josey is a young 17 week old female white Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. She sits quietly and patiently in her kennel when the staff comes to play with her. She just wants to be loved and be part of a family. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Avery is a young, male Domestic Shorthair/Tuxedo mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He has such a striking coat! Come see him and you won’t be disappointed! Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Spiced Cider is a female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is young and litter trained, spayed, fully vetted and great with cats and older children who will give her a little space till she feels comfortable. She is playful, snuggly and will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sugar is a female domestic shorthair. Nothing is sweeter than this dose of Sugar! She is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed, on flea/tick prevention and litter trained. Sugar is good with other cats and is just the friendliest girl you will ever meet. She will meet you at the door and stay right by your side. Sugar will be a wonderful companion for some lucky family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

is a 6 year old female Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. She is very smart and eager to please. Pepper is already spayed, fully vetted and house trained. She loves to play ball, plays with other dogs, would enjoy a large fenced yard to run around in and will benefit greatly having an active family who will be able to offer her all kinds of outdoor adventures.

Pepper loves to have a purpose and wants to be with her people all the time. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!



If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Rascal is a big beefy 3 year old male mixed breed weighing in at 86 pounds! He is a big guy and fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and housebroken. He is also kenne/crate trained and good with most dogs and cats.

Prefers a dog savvy cat who isn’t afraid to put him in his place if he gets too nosy and will require a meet and greet if other dogs are in the home. He hasn’t been around children that much but seems fine with them so far. Rascal will be a great hiking and jogging buddy and it will help channel his energy!

Rascal can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Annie is a sweet, smart 4-year-old Border Collie. She is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, smart, playful, and loves the water. She is fully vetted, house trained and spayed. Annie is good with kids and cats, but prefers to be the only dog.

She does know the doggie door and is crate trained as well. Border Collies are very loyal and bond strongly to their family. Lake and water adventures would make this sweet girl so happy!

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Mr. Wade Wilson is a male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and has a lot of high energy! Not good around any small animals, possibly good with older children just for his very high energy. Wade will benefit from a family willing to commit to helping him channel his energy with lots of various outlets, frisbee games, walks, hikes, jogging and other challenging activities. A busy dog is a tired dog! Wade does know some basic commands.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FaceBook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

The Rock Legends have arrived! Meet Megadeth, Leppard, Halen, Motley, and Blondie! These 12 week old stars are Torbi’s, fully vetted, spayed/neutered and litter trained. They are the perfect mixture of playful and cuddly. They love all the toys!

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Honey is a 3 year old female American Bulldog mix. She was found on the streets apparently injured by other dogs. She has been nursed back to health and despite her rough past she is just the sweetest girl. She appears house trained, fully vetted, microchipped, dewormed and up to date on HW and flea/tick preventatives.

Honey needs to be the ONLY pet in the home. She would love a fenced yard to soak up the sun in and lots of toys! Honey’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/honey or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Valkyrie is a senior female American Bulldog/Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Val prefers to be the only dog in the family and she has so much love to give and would enjoy a quieter, calmer household.

She is an all-around great girl, forms strong bonds with her people, and despite her size, is a huge cuddlebug. She is funny and full of personality. Val’s adoption fees come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Spanky & Darla are a loving bonded pair of pups. Spanky is the white terrier pup and Darla is the black Chiweenie mix. They are vetted, neutered, spayed and house trained. They need to be in a home together, love to cuddle with their people and they are looking for a forever family.

If you would like to be part of their journey and can be that special person for them and for more details and applications, call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing