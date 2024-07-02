High-Octane Fun at Yellow Creek: 11th Annual Cruisin’ The Creek Car Show set for September 7th

Cumberland City, TN – Car enthusiasts are gearing up for the 11th Annual Cruisin’ The Creek Car Show, hosted by Yellow Creek Baptist Church. This high-octane event promises a day of classic cars, motorcycles, and camaraderie.

The event will take place on September 7th, 2024, from 8:00am to 2:00pm at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 4506 Ellis Mills Road, Cumberland City, TN.

The show kicks off with registration opening at 9:00am. Whether you’re rolling in with a vintage Mustang or a sleek motorcycle, the registration desk awaits. Get your wheels in line for a chance at top honors! Judging will be conducted from 10:00am to 2:00pm by expert judges scrutinizing every curve, chrome detail, and engine roar to determine who will take home a trophy.

The awards ceremony at 2:00pm will reveal the moment of truth, with trophies galore, including TOP 100, Best of Show, People’s Choice, Church’s Choice, and 1st/2nd/3rd Place for Motorcycles and Rat Rods. Attendees also have a chance to win the grand prize giveaway, which includes a Craftsman Tool Box, two $500 gift cards, and $1,000 in cold, hard cash. Remember, you must be present to win!

Beyond cars, the event features door prizes with surprises throughout the day, a silent auction with exclusive car memorabilia, and tasty treats from local vendors at the concessions.

Donations are accepted, with all proceeds going to the Yellow Creek Baptist Church ministry. For additional information, dial 931.447.2600.

Don’t miss this horsepower-packed event – see you at Yellow Creek Baptist Church!

About Yellow Creek Baptist Church

Yellow Creek Baptist Church envisions a church that makes a difference in the lives of people in our ministry area and throughout the world.

Sunday School is at 9:00am. Worship is Sundays at 10:00am.

On Wednesday night, they eat supper together at 5:45pm. It’s free. It doesn’t cost anything. Service is at 6:30pm

Everyone is welcome to come worship with them, come as you are.