Clarksville Academy Names DeeDee Smith Interim Head Coach for Varsity Boys’ Basketball

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy embarks on a new era in boys’ basketball by hiring DeeDee Smith as Interim Varsity Boys’ Basketball Head Coach. DeeDee is no stranger to the basketball court, having spent most of his life there.

Growing up in Clarksville, Coach Smith dominated the court at Kenwood before joining the Governors. He also found great success on and off the court at Austin Peay State University (APSU). Coach Smith’s deep Clarksville roots and close family have kept him an integral part of our community.

Smith’s Clarksville Academy coaching career began with the Middle School Boy’s Basketball team in 2020, and his dedication led to a full-time role in the Physical Education department.

Known for his passion, unique coaching skills, and commitment to player development, Smith has become a beloved figure in the Cougar community. With his wealth of experience, he is seen as a stabilizing force for the boy’s basketball program. In the past four seasons, he spent two with the Middle School and three with the varsity team.

Coach Smith assembled an all-star roster for his coaching staff in his first year at the helm. Sean Jones and Jarius Satterfield are joining the team, and Sam Masters, a veteran program assistant, returns to his role.

Coach Smith shared, “I am unbelievably lucky to be allowed to coach this team. I have watched and learned a lot from former coaches and colleagues, and I truly believe this is my time to lead. We have an excellent coaching staff poised to take our team to the next level. Everything has led to this moment, and I’m excited to see where it takes us!”

Sean Jones recently took the position of Development Assistant at Clarksville Academy. His move to Clarksville was initially to be closer to his wife, Layne’s, family. Layne is a Clarksville native. Coach Jones comes to CA from King’s Academy, where he served as Athletic Director for two years. He was also the Head Boys Basketball Coach.

During his four years at King’s Academy, he led his team to two district championships, one region championship, and two state quarterfinal appearances. In 2023, Jones was the Division II-A East Division Coach of the Year. He achieved the most single-season wins in King’s Academy history with twenty-seven during the 2023 season.

He coached a two-time district MVP and had three BCAT All-Star selections. Before moving to King’s Academy, he was the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at Maryville College for four years.

Coach Jones is excited about his move to CA, “Joining a program and coaching staff of this caliber is a blessing. It’s rare to find a high school coaching staff with the quality of character that Coach Smith, Coach Masters, and Coach Satterfield possess and the basketball acumen to match. Our players have exceeded my expectations thus far. Between our players’ talent level and work ethic, there is plenty to be excited about, especially as the newest member of the CA basketball family.”

Sam Masters is a Clarksville native with deep ties to our community. He is no stranger to the Cougars, having been with the team for four seasons. Prior to joining the team, he was an assistant coach at Northwest High for five years. Since coming to CA, he has seen the Cougars make a few state runs. Coach Masters brings consistency to our program. Coach Smith stated, “Coach Masters is an integral part of our program. His leadership for our JV squad and coaching techniques are something our players really respond to.”

Jarius Satterfield is a 2019 graduate of Clarksville Academy. He transferred to CA the summer before his senior year, looking for a more robust academic program. He maximized his time at CA, taking multiple Dual Enrollment and AP classes, which put him further ahead when entering college at Carson Newman.

Coach Satterfield played basketball for five seasons while earning both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration. He credits CA for giving him the advantage of top academics, allowing him to graduate early and complete his Master’s in record time. In 2021, Carson Newman was the South Atlantic Conference Champion. Coach Satterfield will teach Upper School Social Sciences and work with our FBLA program.

Coach Jones shared about Coach Satterfield, “I’ve been around plenty of young coaches, and Coach Satterfield has that spark that will make him a great coach! He is a natural leader, and I look forward to watching him grow both on and off the court.”

The Cougars look to have a successful season, losing only one starter to graduation. Senior, Trae Rideau, is coming off a 2023-24 season that had him averaging over 20 points per game and earning All-State honors. His scoring and playmaking ability is perfectly complemented by his backcourt mate, Marcell Jackson, an elite on-ball defender. The Cougars will return both of their big inside post players from last season in juniors, JaRohn Johnson and Tahj Davie.

Seniors Wyatt McQueen and Jerhen Jamison will join junior Andrayas Scott and freshman Treyce Majors as key contributors to the Cougars, who will look to compete for championships in 2024-25.



Great players need great coaches. With this dream team of coaches, we are excited to see where the team will take us! To learn more about Clarksville Academy and Cougar Athletics, visit www.clarksvilleacademy.com