Clarksville Gas and Water Department issues warning about Fraud, Phone Scams

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) recently learned of an attempted phone scam in its service area and advises the public to be cautious and aware of potential fraud and scams by phone or other methods.

The caller claimed to be calling to collect a water bill payment, and if the customer refused to pay, they would turn off their water service. The customer reported the caller identification displayed was the CGW phone number.

Still, the customer did the smart thing and immediately reported the call to the Clarksville Gas and Water Department. This spoofing tactic, also called phishing or fishing, involves making phone numbers appear to be from a legitimate source when they are not.

CGW employs an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) automated phone system to remind customers to pay past due accounts, but if in doubt, please call the office at 931.645.7400 to check the status of your utility account or access your account online, www.clarksvillegw.com

A friendly customer service representative is happy to help with any questions about your account.

Phone Scam Prevention Tips

Hang up right away! Do not continue to converse with an unsolicited caller who is gathering information while keeping you on the line.

Never trust the call ID number; the displayed telephone number can be manipulated with software.

Authenticate phone calls from unsolicited parties who demand your information for payment. Call the customer service number on your utility bill. This will ensure you are speaking to a real representative.

Never be pressured to make payment by prepaid debit cards or wire transfers. This is a huge warning sign. Never give your personal or banking information to an unverified caller.

Always document details, report misleading or suspicious communications right away, and take measures to protect your identity and financial information. Anti-Fraud Hotline (U.S. Senate Aging Committee): 855.303.9470

Report Fraud and Scams

The following are online resource links to learn more about fraud and scam prevention and how to report a complaint.