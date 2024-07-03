90.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory through July 4th
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory through July 4th

News Staff
By News Staff
High temperatures expected

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee that is in effect from now until 7:00pm CT Thursday, July 4th.

Heat index values are expected to be up to 110. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Previous article
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to Host Superheroes-Themed School and Sports Physicals Rodeo
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online