Clarksville-Montgomery County under Heat Advisory through July 4th

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee that is in effect from now until 7:00pm CT Thursday, July 4th.

Heat index values are expected to be up to 110. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.