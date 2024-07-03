90.4 F
Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Tammara Davis

Tammara Davis
Tammara Davis

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Tammara Davis.

Tammara is homeless, and a relative who lives out of state reported that she hasn’t heard from her since June 9th, 2024. She frequents the motels near Exit 4 and occasionally stays at the Salvation Army.

If anyone sees Tammara or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to not hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.

