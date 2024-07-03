Joe Smith Gains Key Endorsement from Montgomery County Commissioner Rickey Ray for District 68 Seat

Montgomery County, TN – I am proud to express my enthusiastic endorsement of Joe Smith for State Representative of District 68.

With Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson’s imminent retirement as the District 68 representative after two decades of stellar service, it is crucial to find a candidate who has the knowledge, experience, and ability to forge successful relationships and make a positive impact on the residents of District 68. The only candidate with those qualities is Joe Smith.

Joe has served people his entire life. A native-born resident, he was raised right here in District 68, and worked on the family farm until he graduated from Clarksville High School. He joined the Marine Corps and served two tours in Iraq.

Upon returning home, he continued his legacy of putting others before himself by joining the Clarksville Fire Department. He took it upon himself to become certified as an Emergency Medical Responder and Hazardous Materials Technician.

After his time at the Fire Department, Joe decided to transition to helping his mother run the family business. Not content to sit on his laurels, Joe saw the need for better representation in his area and decided to run for County Commission in 2018, where he has served ever since.

As the County Commissioner for District 3, Joe has continually shown that he is a gifted problem solver, and a team builder who can quickly identify issues, develop a plan, and create responsible solutions that place minimal burden on our taxpaying citizens. Because of his astute leadership and proven commitment to service, he recently assumed the mantle of Mayor Pro Tempore.

In addition to his professional qualifications, Joe Smith’s considerable entrepreneurial acumen has allowed him to build the family business, Jodi’s Cabinet Sales, founded by his mother, Jodi Whitlow Vaughn, into one of the most successful small businesses in the community. He is married to the love of his life, Una Smith, and they live in Fredonia in their forever home.

I firmly believe wholeheartedly that Joe Smith is the right candidate to represent District 68 in the State Legislation and to follow in Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson’s footsteps, bringing positive change to Clarksville/Montgomery County. No other candidate has the background, skill, and proven track record of success that Joe Smith has.

I am proud to offer my full endorsement and encourage my fellow citizens to vote for Joe Smith for State Representative, District 68, in the August 1st Republican Primary.

Rickey Ray

District 4 County Commissioner