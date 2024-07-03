Nashville Sounds take down Memphis Redbirds in the Eleventh, 4-3

Memphis, TN – Following a tough loss in extra innings last night, the Nashville Sounds (43-41, 5-4) fought back tonight and outlasted the Memphis Redbirds (43-41, 5-4) 4-3 in 11 innings on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

After both sides scored a run in the 10th inning, the Sounds were again in a spot to go ahead in the 11th. With two outs, Freddy Zamora came through with a single up the middle to score Yonny Hernández and put Nashville up 4-3. Nolan Blackwood (2-1) returned to the mound after pitching the 10th and retired the Redbirds 1-2-3 to put the game away.

Base hits and patience paved the way for Nashville to take an early lead. Singles by Joey Wiemer and Isaac Collins paved the way for Hernández to get a free pass with the bases loaded that put Nashville up 1-0 in the third. Later, Brewer Hicklen hit the game’s only home run, a sky-scraping solo shot to left that made it 2-0 in the fifth.

Memphis’ Luken Baker singled to get the Redbirds within a run in the sixth, then Victor Scott II scored on a wild pitch after Tyler Woessner walked the bases loaded to start the eighth. However, Harold Chirino miraculously limited Memphis to just the one run to keep things tied. He would come back and retire Memphis in the ninth to force extras.

Chad Patrick left with the potential to get a win but settled for the no-decision. The right-hander allowed just one run (earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Joel Kuhnel got the final out in the sixth and the first two outs in the seventh, not allowing a run and giving up just one hit with two strikeouts.

Wiemer led the Sounds with four hits, all of them being singles. Tyler Black added a couple of hits out of the leadoff spot, while Patrick Dorrian also turned in a multi-hit effort. Hicklen’s homer was the Sounds’ only extra-base hit in the game.

The series moves to Nashville for tomorrow’s Fourth of July contest. Left-hander DL Hall (0-0, 2.53) makes his sixth start on rehab assignment for the Sounds. He’ll face right-hander Gordon Graceffo (8-5, 3.84). The first pitch is set for 6:05pm central time at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have played consecutive extra-inning games for the first time since April 1-2, 2023 (3 consecutive extra-inning games to start last season).

Joey Wiemer (4-for-5, RBI, BB, R) had four hits in a game for the first time this season. His last four-hit game came on May 7th, 2023, with Milwaukee vs. Baltimore.

Tyler Black is 6-for-13 with three RBI, three walks, and four runs scored since being optioned from Milwaukee on June 30th.

