City of Clarksville Advances Major Sidewalk Projects on Peachers Mill Road, Cunningham Lane

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Street Department has reported significant progress on two major sidewalk projects, one on Peachers Mill Road and another on Cunningham Lane.

These projects are expected to have a significant impact on North Clarksville’s infrastructure, and, as part of the Transportation 2020+ Plan, are just two of many sidewalk improvement projects in the works throughout the City.

In October 2023, Street Department Director David Smith briefed the Clarksville City Council on the status of many of these projects during a special called session. Here is that presentation:

Peachers Mill Road

New sidewalk is being installed along the west side of Peachers Mill Road, beginning at Providence Boulevard and ending at Dale Terrace, where it will connect to existing sidewalk infrastructure.

With the pedestrian overpass at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, this segment of Peachers Mill Road is the last piece of the puzzle needed to connect North Clarksville communities to Tiny Town Road, The Clarksville Greenway, Heritage Park, Bel-Aire Park, Kenwood School Complex, Byrns Darden Elementary School and Providence Boulevard.

As of July 1st, over 2,000 of the total 6,500 feet of sidewalk have been installed. The project features handicapped-accessible ramps, retaining walls, and drainage features.

Work on the sidewalk is expected to be completed by early Fall 2024.

Sidewalks are not the only recent improvements to Peachers Mill Road, as the street was recently re-paved from Providence Boulevard to 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Cunningham Lane

Last week, crews began installing 420 feet of sidewalk along the north side of Cunningham Lane, running from Glenkirk Drive to the Exxon station.

Completion of this project will provide the missing link in connecting Cunningham Plaza, Northridge Subdivision, New Providence Middle School and Kleeman Community Center.

The Street Department is also utilizing new technology for this project in the form of crosswalk improvements. The crosswalk along Cunningham Lane will feature in-roadway warning signs as well as LED flashing warning signs, all push-button actuated.

Should this new technology prove effective for Cunningham Lane, its use could be expanded to other parts of Clarksville to further increase pedestrian safety.

As of June 27th, approximately 200 feet of curb and gutter work has been completed. This project is also expected to be complete by early Fall 2024.

Building for the Future

Both the sidewalk project along Peachers Mill Road and the one along Cunningham Lane are part of the larger Transportation 2020+ Plan, and are just two of many infrastructure developments being implemented throughout the City.

School safety also plays a major role in the City’s prioritization of infrastructure projects. As with other recent sidewalk projects, both the Peachers Mill Road and Cunningham Lane sidewalk projects serve to connect communities to schools.

“I appreciate the Street Department’s sense of urgency by completing these sidewalk construction projects so quickly. The locations near our schools, and the use of new technology should contribute to the safety of our students who walk to school everyday. There are more projects to come thanks to a recently-approved city budget by the city council,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The aim of these projects is to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians, ensure the safety of our students, as well as prepare Clarksville for future growth.