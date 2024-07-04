Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 4th–8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a mix of weather conditions ranging from sunny skies to thunderstorms. Expect hot temperatures with high heat index values alongside occasional showers and thunderstorms. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for the upcoming days.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday (Independence Day), mainly after 7:00am. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 93°F. Heat index values could soar to 107°F. Winds will be light, coming from the south at around 5 mph and shifting to the west in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

For Thursday night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely between 1:00am and 2:00am, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00am. The night will be partly cloudy with a low of around 75°F. Winds from the south-southwest at 5 mph will become calm later. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected before 1:00pm on Friday, followed by likely showers and thunderstorms between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, and then more showers possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm after 4:00pm. The high will be near 88°F with heat index values reaching up to 97°F. Winds from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph will shift to the west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

A chance of thunderstorms is possible for Friday night before 7:00pm. The night will be partly cloudy with a low of around 66°F. Winds from the west-northwest at 5 mph will become calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 86°F. Calm winds will shift to the northwest at around 5 mph in the morning.

Patchy fog is expected after 1:00am Saturday night. The night will be partly cloudy with a low of around 64°F. Winds from the north-northwest at 5 mph will become calm.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88°F. Winds will be calm, shifting to the east at around 5 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday night with a low around 67°F and calm winds.

Come Monday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90°F.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Monday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70°F.

This weekend’s weather for Clarksville-Montgomery County is a mix of sun and rain, ideal for outdoor activities and indoor relaxation. Stay safe, and enjoy the celebrations!