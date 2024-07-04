Ludacris Headlines Fort Campbell’s Explosive Fourth of July Fest Tonight

Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation is thrilled to announce an exciting Fourth of July Fest, headlined by a concert featuring the legendary Ludacris. The festival includes a carnival that runs until July 6th, with the main concert event on July 4th. Echosmith will open for Ludacris, and the concert will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display.

Melissa Schaffner, Chief of the NAF Support Division, Family and MWR, expressed her excitement about this year’s event: “We are excited to offer a different genre of music than we have had before at the July 4th concert and thrilled to have the carnival back for the first time since 2019.”

Both the carnival and the concert are free and open to Department of Defense (DOD) and Non-DOD ID card holders. While entry is free, carnival rides and concessions will have associated costs.

Non-DOD ID card holders must enter through Gate 7 and obtain a pass to access the installation on all carnival days, except between 3:00pm and 9:30pm on July 4th. Passes can be obtained in person at the Gate 7 Visitor Control Center on 7199 Glider Road or in advance online at the Fort Campbell Pass System.

DOD ID card holders are encouraged to use other gates to avoid congestion. Visitors should be prepared with a valid photo ID for everyone in the vehicle aged 16 and over. All vehicles entering the installation are subject to search.

To ensure a comfortable experience, attendees are advised to wear hats, bring sunscreen and bug spray, and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome for seating on the Division Parade Field at 6390 Desert Storm Avenue. Umbrellas for shade are allowed until 5:30pm when they must be put away. Personal fireworks, firearms, outside alcohol, drinks in glass bottles, grills, and pets are prohibited.

Join us at Fort Campbell for a memorable Fourth of July celebration filled with music, fun, and fireworks, highlighted by the performance of Ludacris!