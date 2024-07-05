Alzheimer’s Association to give free, virtual series for Caregivers beginning July 10th

Nashville, TN – The Alzheimer’s Association is committed to not only finding a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia but to supporting those who are living with the disease as well as providing care and support for their care partners.

This July, the Alzheimer’s Association is launching its five-part virtual webinar series, “The Empowered Caregiver,” providing the foundations of caregiving.

This five-part series will take place on five consecutive Wednesdays throughout July and the first week of August. This is a free and virtual program.

To register, visit: http://bit.ly/3VyrGOb

The Subjects Covered are as Follows

July 10th: Building Foundations of Caregiving

Building Foundations of Caregiving explores the role of caregiver and changes they may experience, building a support team and managing caregiver stress.

July 17th: Supporting Independence

Supporting Independence focuses on helping the person living with dementia take part in daily activities, providing the right amount of support and balancing safety and independence while managing expectations.

July 24th: Communicating Effectively

Communicating Effectively teaches how dementia affects communication, including tips for communicating well with family, friends and health care professionals.

July 31st: Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors

Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors details common behavior changes and how they are a form of communication, non-medical approaches to behaviors, and recognizing when additional help is needed.

August 7th: Exploring Care and Support Services

Exploring Care and Support Services examines how best to prepare for future care decisions and changes, including respite care, residential care and end-of life care.

