Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville to hold Second Annual Big Night of Bourbon

Clarksville, TN – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated fundraising event, Big Night of Bourbon. Following the phenomenal success of last year’s sold-out extravaganza, this year’s event promises to be even grander in every aspect. Scheduled for August 17th 2024, the event will take place at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

This event serves as a vital fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville, supporting their mission to provide mentorship and guidance to the youth in our community. Funds raised will directly contribute to programs that empower and uplift young individuals, fostering positive relationships and instilling confidence for a brighter future.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville invites businesses and individuals to partner with us as sponsors for this event. There are various sponsorship tiers available, including title sponsors, event sponsors, and table sponsors. Additionally, individual tickets will be available for purchase.

“Last year’s event sold out and was such an incredible success,” said Elizabeth Englen, Marketing Coordinator, “We knew we had to raise the bar for 2024. The money raised goes directly back into our program supporting at-risk young people in Clarksville/Montgomery County and neighboring counties.

One of the major successes of last year’s event was it allowed us to fund our amazing STEM mentoring group, where our littles get to build and launch model rockets and build model race cars. Another successful Big Night of Bourbon will keep that program running and allow us to do even more!”

Come raise a glass to a night of generosity and support for the young people in our community by enjoying an evening of camaraderie, entertainment, and exceptional bourbon.

For sponsorship inquiries, ticket purchases, or further information, please visit our website at www.BBBSClarksville.org or call us at 931.647.1418.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing mentorship and guidance to the youth in Clarksville and its surrounding areas. Through one-to-one mentoring relationships, they strive to ignite the potential within every child, helping them achieve their dreams and build a brighter future.