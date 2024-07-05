Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Paradise Hill Road area water outage, road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Monday, July 8th, 2024, at 6:00pm and will turn off water service to the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure will also affect the areas listed.

Roads Affected

Paradise Hill Road (Highway Drive to East Happy Hollow Drive)

Boillin Lane

Kelly Lane

Shearon Lane

Crossland Avenue (Shearon Lane to Kelly Lane)

East Happy Hollow Drive (Paradise Hill Road to Moss Rose Road)

Utility crews will close Paradise Hill Road from Kelly Lane to East Happy Hollow Drive during the work. This section of Paradise Hill Road will be accessible to emergency and residential traffic.

All other traffic will be detoured to Thompkins Lane. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 1:00am on Tuesday, July 9th.