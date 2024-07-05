Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation Hosts Inaugural Gala with Music, Dancing, and Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation (CHAFF) recently hosted its first annual Gala, which included food, music, dancing, and awards.

“It’s a night of entertainment to celebrate our Hispanic citizens who have contributed to our community,” John Crespo said. “We’re going to enjoy good food and music and have a good time. We’ll be recognizing some people up on the stage and making it a memorable night of celebrating our community.”

Between 75 and 100 guests enjoyed a silent auction, music by DJ Latin Sounds, and food from El Comal. There was also a charcuterie table.

CHAFF President Belinda Martinez said, “We’re so excited for tonight’s gala. We’ll recognize business owners who have done a lot for Clarksville, raise a little money, and have lots of fun.”

Photo Gallery