Friday, July 5, 2024
Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation Hosts Inaugural Gala with Music, Dancing, and Awards

Tony Centonze
Victor and Eugenia Cano, Roy Villalobos and Maria Cana

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation (CHAFF) recently hosted its first annual Gala, which included food, music, dancing, and awards.

“It’s a night of entertainment to celebrate our Hispanic citizens who have contributed to our community,” John Crespo said. “We’re going to enjoy good food and music and have a good time. We’ll be recognizing some people up on the stage and making it a memorable night of celebrating our community.”

Between 75 and 100 guests enjoyed a silent auction, music by DJ Latin Sounds, and food from El Comal. There was also a charcuterie table.

CHAFF President Belinda Martinez said, “We’re so excited for tonight’s gala. We’ll recognize business owners who have done a lot for Clarksville, raise a little money, and have lots of fun.”

