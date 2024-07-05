CodaPet Brings Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Clarksville, TN. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.

“Giving your beloved pet a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families we help when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet. “I hope to help make every family in Clarksville aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye.’”

Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.

“I view euthanasia as the final gift we as pet parents can give our pets. Having experienced having to put my own animals down, I understand that being able to do so in a calm, familiar setting is of paramount importance. That’s why I felt led to offer in-home pet euthanasia services,” says Dr. Kristi Thompson. Dr Thompson graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in 2017.

Dr. Thompson services Clarksville, TN, and surrounding cities Adams, Woodlawn, Cedar Hill, Southside, Cunningham, Chapmansboro, Pleasant View, Indian Mound, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Springfield, and Ashland City.

Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:

Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.

How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works

Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.

At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet’s health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.

The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.

In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs

The cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $300.00 in Clarksville, TN. Aftercare begins at $150.00 for communal cremation but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet’s size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.

About CodaPet

CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 60 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1.833.CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit www.codapet.com/vets