Hundreds Celebrate API Heritage Month at Clarksville’s Asian-American & Pacific Islander Festival

By Tony Centonze
Dancers, representing the island of Samoa

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Hundreds attended the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for Clarksville’s Third Annual Asian-American & Pacific Islander celebration, part of API Heritage Month.

This year’s guest speaker was Dr. Anil Patel, MD. Several local officials were also in attendance, including Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, and many others. Japan’s Consul General Shinji Watanabe was a very special guest at this year’s event.

The event featured authentic foods, games, and cultural performances throughout the afternoon and early evening. Guests enjoyed a wide variety of food choices from vendors set up outside. Countries represented at this year’s festival included Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Hawaii, Samoa, Guam, the Philippines, and more.

