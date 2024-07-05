Manna Cafe Ministries’ Annual Grits & Gravy: Community Comes Together for Fundraising Breakfast

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe Ministries recently held its annual Grits & Gravy, a breakfast/fundraising event that helps the organization provide for Clarksville-Montgomery County’s people in need. Sam Nienow was this year’s guest speaker.

“People on the outside looking in might say it’s not a big deal. All you’re doing is providing food, a shower, some clothes,” Nienow said. “But, in this room, there are many people, including our City and County Mayors, who know that what you are doing is changing lives. I want to thank Vicky York and her team for being faithful and providing an example for all of us on how to serve and do things for a great God.”

Vicky York was a little emotional after Nienow’s speech. “It’s my job to remind those of us who can, to help those of us who can’t, those in need,” York said. “We can do this together. This is your town, and I hope you love it as much as I do. This town is big enough, and we have enough to take care of each other. So, let’s do this. Let’s do it together.”

Photo Gallery