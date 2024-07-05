Nashville Sounds score early but fall to Memphis Redbirds, 7-4

Nashville, TN – Though Francisco Mejía provided an early jolt, the Nashville Sounds (43-43, 5-6) were unable to keep the early lead, falling to the Memphis Redbirds (45-41, 7-4), 7-4, in front of 10,991 fans on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

Things were looking up for the Sounds after the first inning. Joey Wiemer, Patrick Dorrian and Brewer Hicklen each worked walks to load the bases. That brought up Mejía with two outs, and the Sounds backstop did not miss, crushing a grand slam on a 1-2 fastball to The Band Box and putting Nashville ahead 4-0 out of the gates.

Unfortunately for Nashville, the Redbirds battled back to make things close and eventually go ahead. The rehabbing Cardinal, Ivan Herrera, hit a three-run shot in the fifth off Carlos Rodriguez (4-7). Memphis followed that with a couple more in the sixth to go ahead 5-4. Victor Scott II later bounced one through the infield for a two-run double in the eighth, making it 7-4.

Mejía’s grand slam was Nashville’s only hit through the first five innings, and outside of a couple of singles in the seventh, the Sounds failed to threaten for the rest of the night.

Rodriguez (4-7) held Memphis scoreless through the first four innings and had six strikeouts up to that point. He was charged with five runs (all earned) after failing to get an out to start the sixth inning, ending with eight hits allowed and eight strikeouts. James Meeker, Kevin Herget and Nolan Blackwood worked scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Ryan Middendorf gave up two runs on a couple of tough-luck hits in the eighth.

After giving up the grand slam, Ian Bedell (1-0) settled down to work six innings and get his first win at the Triple-A level. Nick Robertson (S, 1) retired the Sounds in order in the ninth for the save.

No Sounds had multiple hits in the loss, with Nashville being outhit by Memphis 10-5. Isaac Collins extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the eighth. Chris Roller also added a hit since returning to Nashville’s roster after clearing waivers and being outrighted by Milwaukee yesterday.

The Sounds wrap up the series against Memphis tomorrow night. Right-hander Garrett Stallings (0-1, 5.92) gets the start for the Sounds. He’ll be opposed by right-hander Adam Kloffenstein (4-5, 4.48). The first pitch is set for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have hosted back-to-back sellout crowds for the first time this season. The last time Nashville had consecutive sellouts came on June 23rd and June 24th, 2023 vs. Norfolk (10,206 and 10,507).

Isaac Collins extended his hitting streak to eight games with a knock late. The switch hitter is batting .344 (11-for-32) with a .447 on-base percentage and 1.041 OPS since the streak began on June 27th.

