Dinner with Trucks on the Lawn at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery

Clarksville, TN – A new era began recently when a new partnership was formed by Shirley Brown, organizer of Dinner with the Trucks, and the good folks at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery.

“This is our first ‘Dinner with the Trucks on the Lawn’ of the season,” Beachaven’s Abigail Scurlock said. “We’ve partnered with Shirley and will do this the second Saturday of every month. I think we have ten different vendors out there this time, offering various foods, desserts, etc.

“We’re really excited about the turnout, and I think everyone is enjoying the food and the live music. We have Wes Beeler. He is one of our regulars, and we love him. Inside, we’re also offering our wine slushies. We have wines by the bottle, the glass, or in flights.”

