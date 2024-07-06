83.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 6, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureDinner with Trucks on the Lawn at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Dinner with Trucks on the Lawn at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery

News Staff
By News Staff
Beachaven Winery hosts inaugural Dinner with Trucks on the Lawn
Beachaven Winery hosts inaugural Dinner with Trucks on the Lawn

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – A new era began recently when a new partnership was formed by Shirley Brown, organizer of Dinner with the Trucks, and the good folks at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery.

“This is our first ‘Dinner with the Trucks on the Lawn’ of the season,” Beachaven’s Abigail Scurlock said. “We’ve partnered with Shirley and will do this the second Saturday of every month. I think we have ten different vendors out there this time, offering various foods, desserts, etc.

“We’re really excited about the turnout, and I think everyone is enjoying the food and the live music. We have Wes Beeler. He is one of our regulars, and we love him. Inside, we’re also offering our wine slushies. We have wines by the bottle, the glass, or in flights.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Nashville Sounds score early but fall to Memphis Redbirds, 7-4
Next article
Tennessee National Guard Band Celebrates U.S. Independence Day in Bulgaria
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online